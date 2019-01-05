Regenxbio’s (RGNX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) in a report issued on Friday. Chardan Capital currently has a $127.50 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Regenxbio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Regenxbio from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Regenxbio from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Regenxbio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, December 8th. Finally, Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of Regenxbio in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued an underperform rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.56.

Shares of Regenxbio stock traded up $4.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,592. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.49, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.45. Regenxbio has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $85.10.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.30. Regenxbio had a net margin of 44.30% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $5.31 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Regenxbio will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Curran Simpson sold 62,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total value of $3,791,502.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 86,017 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,134.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 7,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.35, for a total transaction of $445,718.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 331,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,686,988.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 461,444 shares of company stock worth $29,065,167 in the last 90 days. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGNX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regenxbio by 12.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,727,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $356,893,000 after purchasing an additional 508,632 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regenxbio by 51.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,805,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,851,000 after purchasing an additional 947,671 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Regenxbio by 51.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,805,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,851,000 after purchasing an additional 947,671 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Regenxbio by 10.7% during the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,079,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,208,000 after purchasing an additional 201,788 shares during the period. Finally, Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regenxbio by 6.1% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,656,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,033,000 after purchasing an additional 94,890 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regenxbio Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

