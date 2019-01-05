Redrow’s (RDW) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Redrow (LON:RDW) in a research note released on Wednesday, investing.thisismoney.co.uk reports.

RDW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Redrow in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Shore Capital upgraded Redrow to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Redrow from GBX 622 ($8.13) to GBX 638 ($8.34) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Numis Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Redrow in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Redrow in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 679.44 ($8.88).

LON:RDW opened at GBX 499.80 ($6.53) on Wednesday. Redrow has a 52-week low of GBX 488 ($6.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 673.50 ($8.80).

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

