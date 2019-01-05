Redfin (RDFN) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RDFN. Macquarie started coverage on Redfin in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut Redfin from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Redfin from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Cowen set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Redfin and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Redfin from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of RDFN opened at $15.20 on Wednesday. Redfin has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $28.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -76.00 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 8.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $140.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Redfin will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adam Wiener sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $158,895.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,449 shares in the company, valued at $3,345,606.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $42,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,655 shares of company stock worth $917,001. 8.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Redfin by 29.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,056,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,651,000 after buying an additional 1,836,101 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Redfin by 29.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,056,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,651,000 after buying an additional 1,836,101 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Redfin in the third quarter worth approximately $107,820,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Redfin by 33.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,953,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,637,000 after buying an additional 1,251,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Redfin by 14.6% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,762,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,357,000 after buying an additional 478,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, such as assisting individuals to purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

