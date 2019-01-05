Redfin Corp (RDFN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $117.01 Million

Equities research analysts expect Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) to announce sales of $117.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Redfin’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $117.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $116.49 million. Redfin posted sales of $95.75 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redfin will report full year sales of $479.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $479.28 million to $480.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $601.14 million, with estimates ranging from $584.17 million to $620.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Redfin.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Redfin had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $140.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Monday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Cowen set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Redfin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Thursday, November 29th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

In related news, insider Adam Wiener sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $160,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,449 shares in the company, valued at $3,345,606.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $42,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,655 shares of company stock worth $917,001 over the last 90 days. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Redfin during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in Redfin during the third quarter worth about $139,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in Redfin during the second quarter worth about $191,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Redfin during the third quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Redfin during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $15.20. The company had a trading volume of 457,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,292. Redfin has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $28.49. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.00 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 8.57 and a quick ratio of 8.15.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, such as assisting individuals to purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

