Raymond James (RJF) Price Target Cut to $85.00

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Co from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Raymond James from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Raymond James from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on Raymond James from $117.00 to $111.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Raymond James from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.38.

Shares of NYSE RJF traded up $2.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,207,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,281. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $69.11 and a 52 week high of $102.17.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 11.46%. Research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.02%.

In other news, insider Tashtego S. Elwyn purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.75 per share, with a total value of $110,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 12,055 shares in the company, valued at $889,056.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP George Catanese sold 6,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total value of $520,351.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,427.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RJF. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Raymond James by 57.7% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Raymond James by 86.3% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Raymond James by 59.9% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James during the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Raymond James during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

