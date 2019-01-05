Ramaco Resources (METC) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Ramaco Resources, Inc. is an operator and developer of high-quality, low cost metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Ramaco Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on METC. B. Riley raised their price target on Ramaco Resources from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. TheStreet downgraded Ramaco Resources from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ramaco Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.75.

NASDAQ METC traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,267. The company has a market cap of $198.41 million, a PE ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 0.58. Ramaco Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $9.35.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $62.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.65 million. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 9.20%. On average, analysts expect that Ramaco Resources will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GeoSphere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Travelers Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the third quarter worth about $117,000. AlpInvest Partners B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the third quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 26.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,943 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 16,822 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal in the United States. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 18,728 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; and the Berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia.

