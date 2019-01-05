Ragnarok Price Hits $0.0015 (RAGNA)

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. In the last week, Ragnarok has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. Ragnarok has a total market cap of $8,321.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ragnarok coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges including Escodex and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009263 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026447 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.04 or 0.02293762 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00157707 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00203986 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026305 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000106 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026288 BTC.

Ragnarok Profile

Ragnarok’s total supply is 11,299,121 coins and its circulating supply is 5,415,487 coins. Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ragnarok is ragnaproject.io

Ragnarok Coin Trading

Ragnarok can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ragnarok should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ragnarok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

