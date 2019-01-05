QuinStreet (QNST) Shares Up 5.3%

QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.29 and last traded at $16.23. 1,012,177 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 765,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.42.

Several research firms recently issued reports on QNST. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. QuinStreet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.79.

The stock has a market capitalization of $799.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.63.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $112.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.59 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QuinStreet Inc will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other QuinStreet news, Director Gregory P. Sands sold 61,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total transaction of $984,067.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 356,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,682,219.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Simons sold 122,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $2,053,495.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 259,551 shares of company stock valued at $4,213,786. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QNST. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 16,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 72,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 5,479 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 492,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,258,000 after purchasing an additional 7,711 shares during the period. 83.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuinStreet Company Profile (NASDAQ:QNST)

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

