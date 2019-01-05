QuinStreet (QNST) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “QuinStreet Inc, is a provider of online direct marketing and media services. The Company offers online messaging, email broadcasting, search engine marketing, and brand management services. It caters to education, financial services, healthcare, advertising, and tourism sectors. QuinStreet, Inc. also operates web portal which offers comprehensive consumer information service and companion insurance brokerage service to self-directed insurance shoppers. The Company vigilantly manages brand and regulatory compliance using proprietary technologies and staff. It does not support or use spyware, spam, or promotions that cheat customers. QuinStreet Inc. is headquartered in Foster City, California. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on QNST. ValuEngine downgraded shares of QuinStreet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of QuinStreet from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum reissued a buy rating on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Thursday, October 4th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:QNST opened at $16.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $799.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.63. QuinStreet has a twelve month low of $8.29 and a twelve month high of $17.75.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. QuinStreet had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $112.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QuinStreet will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James R. Simons sold 122,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $2,053,495.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $524,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,751 shares in the company, valued at $4,340,328.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 259,551 shares of company stock worth $4,213,786. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in QuinStreet by 7.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,255,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,612,000 after purchasing an additional 158,003 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in QuinStreet in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,802,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in QuinStreet by 7.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,255,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,612,000 after purchasing an additional 158,003 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in QuinStreet by 7.0% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 77,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in QuinStreet in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,072,000. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

