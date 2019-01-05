Qubitica Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2,544.00 (QBIT)

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. Over the last seven days, Qubitica has traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. Qubitica has a market capitalization of $13.40 million and approximately $2,544.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qubitica token can currently be bought for approximately $4.82 or 0.00124300 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00007282 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00056798 BTC.

EvenCoin (EVN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00007040 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000604 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PRASM (PSM) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Soniq (SONIQ) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000860 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000274 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Qubitica

Qubitica (QBIT) is a token. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,781,696 tokens. Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qubitica’s official website is www.qubitica.net

Qubitica Token Trading

Qubitica can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qubitica should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qubitica using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

