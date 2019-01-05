Quad/Graphics (QUAD) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Separately, Buckingham Research increased their price objective on Quad/Graphics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.50.

Shares of Quad/Graphics stock traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $13.03. The company had a trading volume of 492,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,167. The company has a market cap of $636.59 million, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.67. Quad/Graphics has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $31.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Quad/Graphics had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quad/Graphics will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 16th. Quad/Graphics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In related news, Director Kathryn Quadracci Flores sold 5,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total transaction of $159,724.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Joel Quadracci sold 10,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $237,467.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 142,477 shares of company stock valued at $3,139,742. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QUAD. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 10.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 16.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 619,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,896,000 after acquiring an additional 87,938 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 48.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 3.6% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 514,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,713,000 after acquiring an additional 17,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 9.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. 52.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Quad/Graphics

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides print and marketing services in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. The company offers printing services, including retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

