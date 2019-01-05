QEP Resources (QEP) Upgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Williams Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of QEP Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QEP Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating on shares of QEP Resources in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of QEP Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of QEP Resources from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. QEP Resources has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.12.

QEP stock opened at $6.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. QEP Resources has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $13.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.61.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.18. QEP Resources had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $560.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QEP Resources will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 21,420,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $242,475,000 after purchasing an additional 254,888 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in QEP Resources by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,420,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $242,475,000 after buying an additional 254,888 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in QEP Resources by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 430,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after buying an additional 7,173 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in QEP Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $454,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in QEP Resources by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,907,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,913,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About QEP Resources

QEP Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a natural gas and crude oil exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in western Texas, Williston Basin in North Dakota, Haynesville/Cotton Valley in northwestern Louisiana, Uinta Basin in eastern Utah, and other proven properties in Wyoming, Utah, and Colorado.

