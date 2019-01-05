Qbao Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $77,457.00 (QBT)

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. During the last week, Qbao has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. Qbao has a market cap of $1.01 million and $77,457.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qbao token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000401 BTC on exchanges including CoinEgg, Gate.io, EXX and Coinnest.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00005359 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 64.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000114 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00005102 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000250 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000070 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Qbao Token Profile

QBT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund . Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339

Qbao Token Trading

Qbao can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, EXX, CoinEgg, Allcoin and Coinnest. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbao should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qbao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

