Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for AutoZone, Inc. (AZO) Raised by Analyst

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of AutoZone in a research report issued on Thursday, January 3rd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will earn $15.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $15.14. Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $870.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for AutoZone’s FY2019 earnings at $60.68 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $65.60 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $73.14 EPS.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The company reported $13.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.21 by $1.26. AutoZone had a net margin of 12.49% and a negative return on equity of 102.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AZO. Argus boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $818.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $975.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank set a $940.00 price target on AutoZone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AutoZone from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $875.54.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $835.63 on Friday. AutoZone has a 12 month low of $590.76 and a 12 month high of $896.03. The firm has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.69.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 29.8% during the third quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 8.6% during the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 15.2% during the third quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 4.5% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

In other AutoZone news, insider Domingo Hurtado sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $888.62, for a total value of $524,285.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Andrew Mckenna sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $747.15, for a total value of $2,241,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,177,436.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,677 shares of company stock valued at $45,239,219. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About AutoZone

AutoZone Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

