PWR Coin (PWR) Trading 1.4% Lower Over Last Week

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. One PWR Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. PWR Coin has a total market capitalization of $375,044.00 and $1.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PWR Coin has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.64 or 0.02103840 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00481583 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00023638 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00027768 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00010268 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00025317 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00008173 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00006854 BTC.

PWR Coin Profile

PWR Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 6th, 2016. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PWR Coin is pwr-coin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

Buying and Selling PWR Coin

PWR Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PWR Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PWR Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PWR Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

