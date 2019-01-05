PVH Corp (PVH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $154.26.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PVH shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of PVH in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on shares of PVH from $188.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Barclays set a $178.00 target price on shares of PVH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd.

Shares of PVH traded up $3.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $93.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,061,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,674. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00. PVH has a 52 week low of $86.46 and a 52 week high of $169.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.74.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The textile maker reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. PVH had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PVH will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th were issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 27th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.89%.

In other news, CEO Emanuel Chirico bought 10,000 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $95.51 per share, with a total value of $955,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig W. Rydin bought 1,050 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.09 per share, with a total value of $98,794.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 709.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. 96.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, eyewear and fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

