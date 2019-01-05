Pulmatrix (PULM) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Pulmatrix in a research report on Monday, November 19th.

Shares of PULM stock opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.45. Pulmatrix has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $2.17.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Research analysts expect that Pulmatrix will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pulmatrix stock. Polaris Venture Management Co. V L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Pulmatrix Inc (NASDAQ:PULM) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,594,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 797,974 shares during the quarter. Pulmatrix comprises approximately 0.9% of Polaris Venture Management Co. V L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Polaris Venture Management Co. V L.L.C. owned about 7.66% of Pulmatrix worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pulmatrix Company Profile

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. Its proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for serious lung diseases, including Pulmazole, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis; and PUR1800, kinase inhibitor for patients with obstructive lung diseases, including asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

