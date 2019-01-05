Precision Drilling (PDS) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PDS. National Bank Financial began coverage on Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, December 21st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. GMP Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. TD Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Precision Drilling from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Precision Drilling presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.40.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

NYSE:PDS opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $511.18 million, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Precision Drilling has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $4.14.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $292.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.54 million. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 9.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. Equities analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Precision Drilling by 138.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 20,833 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling during the third quarter worth $128,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Precision Drilling by 112.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 31,461 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Precision Drilling by 2,089.7% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 207,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 198,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Precision Drilling by 9.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 283,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 25,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

See Also: Cash Flow

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.