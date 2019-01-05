PRA Health Sciences (PRAH) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PRAH. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. They issued an inline rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of PRA Health Sciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.56.

Shares of PRAH opened at $88.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10. PRA Health Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $79.20 and a fifty-two week high of $121.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $717.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.63 million. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PRA Health Sciences will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in PRA Health Sciences by 12.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,811,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $640,421,000 after acquiring an additional 658,191 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in PRA Health Sciences during the third quarter worth about $236,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in PRA Health Sciences during the third quarter worth about $5,801,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 28.4% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 77,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,755,000 after buying an additional 17,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 12.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,811,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $640,421,000 after buying an additional 658,191 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

