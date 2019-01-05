Post Holdings Inc (POST) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.33.

Several research firms recently commented on POST. ValuEngine lowered shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Post from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th.

Get Post alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Post in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Post by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Post in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Post in the 3rd quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Post in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000.

NYSE:POST opened at $92.98 on Friday. Post has a one year low of $70.66 and a one year high of $101.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.15.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.13). Post had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Research analysts forecast that Post will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

Further Reading: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.