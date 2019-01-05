POLY AI Price Down 8.7% Over Last 7 Days (AI)

POLY AI (CURRENCY:AI) traded down 34% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 5th. One POLY AI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. POLY AI has a market capitalization of $114.00 and $1.00 worth of POLY AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, POLY AI has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get POLY AI alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009290 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026350 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.51 or 0.02335047 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00158604 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00203509 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025976 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000106 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026022 BTC.

POLY AI Profile

POLY AI’s total supply is 29,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,281,981 tokens. POLY AI’s official website is polynetwork.org . POLY AI’s official Twitter account is @poly_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling POLY AI

POLY AI can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POLY AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POLY AI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase POLY AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for POLY AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for POLY AI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.