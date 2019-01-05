PiplCoin (PIPL) Price Reaches $0.0007 on Top Exchanges

PiplCoin (CURRENCY:PIPL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. PiplCoin has a total market cap of $55,245.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of PiplCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PiplCoin has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One PiplCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009293 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026467 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.02292176 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00157985 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00204037 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026317 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000106 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026339 BTC.

About PiplCoin

PiplCoin’s total supply is 7,489,958,537 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,444,258 tokens. PiplCoin’s official Twitter account is @PiplCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PiplCoin’s official website is piplcoin.com

PiplCoin Token Trading

PiplCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PiplCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PiplCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PiplCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

