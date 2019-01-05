Piper Jaffray Companies Cuts Medidata Solutions (MDSO) Price Target to $83.00

Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) had its target price trimmed by Piper Jaffray Companies to $83.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Medidata Solutions’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on MDSO. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Medidata Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Medidata Solutions to $91.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Medidata Solutions from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medidata Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Medidata Solutions to $74.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.82.

MDSO stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 727,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,314. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.86, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Medidata Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $59.60 and a fifty-two week high of $88.87.

Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $163.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.09 million. Medidata Solutions had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 10.70%. Medidata Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medidata Solutions will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Rouven Bergmann sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,664,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Pray sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total transaction of $511,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,826,832.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,030 shares of company stock valued at $2,539,022. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDSO. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Medidata Solutions by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,200,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,266,000 after purchasing an additional 142,687 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Medidata Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $575,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Medidata Solutions by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,429,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,116,000 after purchasing an additional 135,078 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medidata Solutions by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 16,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medidata Solutions by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,200,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,266,000 after purchasing an additional 142,687 shares during the period.

Medidata Solutions Company Profile

Medidata Solutions, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for life sciences worldwide. It offers the Medidata Clinical Cloud, a platform, pioneering analytics, and clinical technology for the development of new therapies. The company's platform solutions include data capture and management and trial planning and management.

