Photronics, Inc. (PLAB) Director Sells $147,150.00 in Stock

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Director George Macricostas sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $147,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,830. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

George Macricostas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 27th, George Macricostas sold 3,000 shares of Photronics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $28,800.00.

Shares of PLAB traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.68. The stock had a trading volume of 967,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,433. Photronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.44 million, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.56.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Photronics had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $144.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Photronics’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Photronics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 46.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,720 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. 93.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLAB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Photronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Photronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

