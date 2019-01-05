Philosopher Stones (PHS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $0.00

Philosopher Stones (CURRENCY:PHS) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Philosopher Stones has a market capitalization of $99,591.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Philosopher Stones was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Philosopher Stones has traded flat against the dollar. One Philosopher Stones coin can currently be bought for about $0.0166 or 0.00000250 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.27 or 0.00912331 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003712 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00019946 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00001217 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00013374 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Philosopher Stones Coin Profile

Philosopher Stones (CRYPTO:PHS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2013. Philosopher Stones’ total supply is 6,014,340 coins. Philosopher Stones’ official website is philosopherstones.org

Philosopher Stones can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Philosopher Stones directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Philosopher Stones should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Philosopher Stones using one of the exchanges listed above.

