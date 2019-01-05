Penumbra Inc (PEN) Director Harpreet Grewal Sells 666 Shares

Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) Director Harpreet Grewal sold 666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.27, for a total value of $80,765.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,606,463.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE PEN traded up $7.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.40. The company had a trading volume of 689,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,467. Penumbra Inc has a one year low of $82.55 and a one year high of $167.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -12,340.00, a PEG ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.69.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. Penumbra had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $111.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Penumbra’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Penumbra Inc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Penumbra from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Penumbra from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Penumbra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.57.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Penumbra by 792.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,256,000 after buying an additional 46,637 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Penumbra by 17.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in Penumbra by 3.1% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 245,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,939,000 after buying an additional 7,444 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Penumbra in the second quarter valued at about $4,683,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Penumbra by 16.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after buying an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

