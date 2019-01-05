Penn National Gaming (PENN) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Penn National have underperformed the industry in six months. The share price movement shows the company’s weak earnings trend. In fact, earnings decreased a significant 95.5% year over year, owing to weakness in Illinois and Mississippi jurisdictions in third quarter. The company is continuously facing intense competition from various casinos, video lottery, gaming at taverns and other internet wagering services. Moreover, earnings estimates for the current year have been revised downward over the past month, reflecting analysts’ worries about the company’s future earnings. However, backed by a strong brand recognition, and consistent acquisition and divestitures, its presence has become largely widespread. Moreover, the company’s strategic initiatives — involving both revenue-boosting and cost saving initiatives — are expected to reap recurring benefits over the years.”

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Penn National Gaming from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Penn National Gaming from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. ValuEngine lowered Penn National Gaming from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks set a $32.00 price target on Penn National Gaming and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $31.00 price objective on Penn National Gaming and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn National Gaming presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.11.

PENN opened at $21.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.61, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Penn National Gaming has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $36.90. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.82.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 6,177.13% and a negative net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $789.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Penn National Gaming’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PENN. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 12,755.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,103,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,079,000 after buying an additional 1,095,290 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 2,299.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,018,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,535,000 after buying an additional 976,237 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,547,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,557,000 after buying an additional 823,049 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,392,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,438,000 after purchasing an additional 543,914 shares during the period. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through Northeast, South/West, and Midwest segments. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 27 facilities in 17 jurisdictions, including California, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, West Virginia, and Ontario, Canada.

