Peercoin (PPC) Price Tops $0.65

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 5th. Over the last seven days, Peercoin has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar. One Peercoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00016715 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitsane, SouthXchange, Livecoin and YoBit. Peercoin has a market cap of $16.27 million and approximately $241,939.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,874.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $163.37 or 0.04219086 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00007359 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.92 or 0.02063544 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00008517 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00018892 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003619 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00019673 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00058641 BTC.

About Peercoin

Peercoin (PPC) is a coin. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2014. Peercoin’s total supply is 25,131,062 coins. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Peercoin Coin Trading

Peercoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tux Exchange, Poloniex, BX Thailand, Bittrex, Livecoin, CoinEgg, LiteBit.eu, SouthXchange, Cryptopia, WEX, HitBTC, Trade By Trade, Bittylicious, YoBit and Bitsane. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

