Particl (PART) Market Cap Hits $18.13 Million

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. Particl has a market capitalization of $18.13 million and approximately $156,758.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Particl coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.25 or 0.00058246 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Bittrex, Upbit and LiteBit.eu. In the last seven days, Particl has traded up 13.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Particl alerts:

Phore (PHR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004744 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000182 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000502 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Particl

Particl (CRYPTO:PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 21st, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,065,480 coins and its circulating supply is 8,069,480 coins. Particl’s official website is particl.io . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject

Buying and Selling Particl

Particl can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Upbit, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Particl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Particl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.