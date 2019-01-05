Park Electrochemical (PKE) Stock Price Up 11% Following Strong Earnings

Park Electrochemical Corp. (NYSE:PKE)’s share price rose 11% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $21.54 and last traded at $20.44. Approximately 671,939 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 408,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.42.

The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Park Electrochemical had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $12.85 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 5th will be given a $4.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Park Electrochemical’s previous special dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 4th.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Park Electrochemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Park Electrochemical by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Park Electrochemical by 138.0% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 106,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 62,024 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Park Electrochemical by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 44,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 10,536 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Park Electrochemical by 117.2% in the 3rd quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 20,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park Electrochemical in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,069,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $366.41 million, a PE ratio of 47.55 and a beta of 0.75.

About Park Electrochemical (NYSE:PKE)

Park Electrochemical Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells high-technology digital and radio frequency/microwave printed circuit material products primarily for the telecommunications and Internet infrastructure, enterprise, and military/aerospace markets. It also designs, develops, and manufactures advanced composite materials, primary and secondary structures and assemblies, and low-volume tooling products for the aerospace markets.

