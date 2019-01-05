Paramount Group Inc (PGRE) Short Interest Down 36.4% in December

Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,769,442 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the November 30th total of 4,351,401 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,574,752 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

PGRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.70.

Shares of NYSE PGRE opened at $12.49 on Friday. Paramount Group has a 52-week low of $12.18 and a 52-week high of $16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.75.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $192.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Paramount Group will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is 44.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGRE. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 29.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 22,147 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,220,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,800,000 after buying an additional 12,005 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 36.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 14,004 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 6.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 376,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after buying an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,349,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,379,000 after buying an additional 215,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

About Paramount Group

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

