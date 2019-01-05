Pacific Ethanol (PEIX) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PEIX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacific Ethanol from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 3rd. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Pacific Ethanol from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $14.00 target price on shares of Pacific Ethanol and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th.

Get Pacific Ethanol alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PEIX opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.18. Pacific Ethanol has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $370.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.30 million. Pacific Ethanol had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 11.39%. Equities analysts forecast that Pacific Ethanol will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PEIX. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Ethanol by 184.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 53,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Ethanol by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 179,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 71,200 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Ethanol by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 86,400 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Pacific Ethanol during the 2nd quarter valued at $547,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Ethanol by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 376,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 186,700 shares in the last quarter. 61.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pacific Ethanol

Pacific Ethanol, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; specialty alcohols; and co-products, such as wet distillers grains, dry distillers grains with solubles, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, distillers yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Ethanol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Ethanol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.