Oxford Industries Inc (OXM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $302.96 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) to post $302.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $305.40 million and the lowest is $299.40 million. Oxford Industries posted sales of $293.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Oxford Industries.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 12th. The textile maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Oxford Industries had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $233.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OXM shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

In other news, Director John R. Holder acquired 500 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.89 per share, with a total value of $34,945.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,055.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 167.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,189 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Oxford Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Oxford Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OXM traded up $2.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,700. Oxford Industries has a one year low of $63.50 and a one year high of $97.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

