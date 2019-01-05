Osram Licht AG (OSR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Osram Licht AG (FRA:OSR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €44.38 ($51.60).

OSR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Independent Research set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on Osram Licht and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on Osram Licht and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. UBS Group set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on Osram Licht and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on Osram Licht and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Osram Licht and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th.

Shares of Osram Licht stock opened at €36.35 ($42.27) on Friday. Osram Licht has a 1-year low of €54.80 ($63.72) and a 1-year high of €79.42 ($92.35).

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Specialty Lighting, Opto Semiconductors, and Lighting Solutions & Systems segments. The Specialty Lighting segment develops and produces lamps and lighting systems for the automotive sector, studio, stage and TV, and projection system applications, as well as special lamps for industrial and medical applications; produces lamps for disinfecting liquids, surfaces, and gases with UV light.

