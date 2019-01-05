Orthofix Medical (OFIX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $47.79

Shares of Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $47.79 and last traded at $50.51, with a volume of 5182 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.62.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OFIX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Orthofix Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Orthofix Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $993.11 million, a PE ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.47.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $111.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.65 million. Orthofix Medical had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 1.45%. Orthofix Medical’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Orthofix Medical Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Rice Doug sold 6,057 shares of Orthofix Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $370,991.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,798.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Luke T. Faulstick sold 8,450 shares of Orthofix Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total value of $515,872.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,225.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,843 shares of company stock valued at $1,557,826 in the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 151.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,455 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the third quarter valued at $122,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 32.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,020 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 10,956 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 3.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 677,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,496,000 after purchasing an additional 21,021 shares during the period. Finally, Krensavage Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 3.2% in the third quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 309,708 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $17,904,000 after purchasing an additional 9,659 shares during the period. 93.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and value-added services worldwide. It operates through four segments: BioStim, Extremity Fixation, Spine Fixation, and Biologics. The BioStim segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to enhance fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine fractures.

