Ormeus Coin (ORME) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.08 Million

Ormeus Coin (CURRENCY:ORME) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. One Ormeus Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0636 or 0.00001636 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinBene, Mercatox and TOPBTC. During the last seven days, Ormeus Coin has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. Ormeus Coin has a total market cap of $1.08 million and $189,883.00 worth of Ormeus Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009248 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026148 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.96 or 0.02261801 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00159340 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00199364 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025948 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000106 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025939 BTC.

Ormeus Coin Profile

Ormeus Coin launched on August 28th, 2017. Ormeus Coin’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,029,321 tokens. The official website for Ormeus Coin is ormeuscoin.com . Ormeus Coin’s official Twitter account is @ormeuscoin . The Reddit community for Ormeus Coin is /r/ormeuscoin

Ormeus Coin Token Trading

Ormeus Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia, Coinbe, TOPBTC, CoinBene, HitBTC, C-CEX, Bibox and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ormeus Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ormeus Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

