Orbitcoin (ORB) 1-Day Volume Tops $66.00

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Orbitcoin has a market capitalization of $409,223.00 and approximately $66.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Orbitcoin has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00003317 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Orbitcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.05 or 0.02089592 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00487677 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00023609 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00027869 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00010784 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00022507 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00007551 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008203 BTC.

Orbitcoin Profile

Orbitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2013. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

Orbitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orbitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.