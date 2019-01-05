Oppenheimer Comments on Recro Pharma Inc’s FY2023 Earnings (REPH)

Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Recro Pharma in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $4.34 per share for the year. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.77 million. Recro Pharma had a negative return on equity of 220.42% and a negative net margin of 79.42%.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on REPH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th. ValuEngine lowered Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott set a $13.00 price objective on Recro Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $10.00 price objective on Recro Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.88.

Shares of REPH stock opened at $7.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $152.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of -0.51. Recro Pharma has a 1 year low of $4.78 and a 1 year high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engine Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 21.0% during the third quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 473,484 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after buying an additional 82,177 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 26.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 480,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after buying an additional 99,200 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma during the third quarter worth about $156,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 1,361.1% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,128 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 176,184 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 29.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 290,124 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 66,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

About Recro Pharma

Recro Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain.

