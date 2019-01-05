OP Coin (OPC) Market Cap Hits $203,503.00

OP Coin (CURRENCY:OPC) traded up 35.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 5th. One OP Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, OP Coin has traded 45.1% higher against the US dollar. OP Coin has a market cap of $203,503.00 and $763.00 worth of OP Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OP Coin alerts:

Nectar (NEC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00007547 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00020199 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00238601 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00014671 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000056 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000025 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000950 BTC.

OP Coin Coin Profile

OP Coin (OPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. OP Coin’s total supply is 2,473,656,069 coins and its circulating supply is 1,858,984,784 coins. The official website for OP Coin is opcoin.info . OP Coin’s official Twitter account is @OPCoin.official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OP Coin is /r/OPCoin_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

OP Coin Coin Trading

OP Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OP Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OP Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OP Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

