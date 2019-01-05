Oncomed Pharmaceuticals (OMED) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oncomed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OMED) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “OncoMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on the discovering and developing monoclonal antibody therapeutics for cancer stem cells. It utilizes its technologies to identify, isolate and evaluate CSCs, validate multiple potential targets and pathways critical to CSC self-renewal and differentiation and develop antibody and other protein-based therapeutics. The company serves the healthcare industry and cancer therapy patients. OncoMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Redwood City, United States. “

Get Oncomed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Oncomed Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 21st. ValuEngine lowered Oncomed Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $1.50 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Oncomed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMED opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. Oncomed Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $3.97. The stock has a market cap of $28.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.85.

Oncomed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OMED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.36. Oncomed Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $19.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.97 million. Equities analysts predict that Oncomed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMED. Nexthera Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Oncomed Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $1,346,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Oncomed Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,698,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,081,000 after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Oncomed Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $254,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oncomed Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Oncomed Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. 48.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

OncoMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics that address the fundamental biology driving cancer's growth, resistance, recurrence, and metastasis. The company's product candidates and preclinical programs include navicixizumab (anti-DLL4/VEGF Bispecific, OMP-305B83), a monoclonal antibody that targets Delta-like ligand 4 and vascular endothelial growth factor, which has completed a single-agent Phase Ia clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors, as well as in two Phase Ib clinical trials for patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer and metastatic colorectal cancer; anti-TIGIT (OMP-313M32), a T-cell immunoreceptor with immunoglobulin and ITIM domain, which is in Phase Ia clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors; GITRL-Fc (OMP-336B11), a glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor receptor -related protein and its ligand, which is in Phase Ia clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and rosmantuzumab (anti-RSPO3, OMP-131R10), a monoclonal antibody targeting the RSPO-LGR CSC pathway.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oncomed Pharmaceuticals (OMED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncomed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.