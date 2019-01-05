Old National Bancorp (ONB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.17.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ONB shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $20.00 price target on shares of Old National Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Old National Bancorp stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.93. The stock had a trading volume of 683,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,288. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.45 and a 52 week high of $20.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $176.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.10 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 8.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 30th. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONB. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. 73.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Featured Story: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.