ODEM Price Hits $0.22 (ODE)

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded up 11.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. ODEM has a total market capitalization of $47.56 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ODEM has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. One ODEM token can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00005573 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex and BitForex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009264 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026329 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.87 or 0.02299193 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00158411 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00203602 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026070 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000107 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026066 BTC.

About ODEM

ODEM was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 220,771,136 tokens. The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ODEM is odem.io . ODEM’s official message board is medium.com/odem

Buying and Selling ODEM

ODEM can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODEM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

