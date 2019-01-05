Och-Ziff Capital Management Group (OZM) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group (NYSE:OZM) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup set a $30.00 price target on shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Och-Ziff Capital Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group stock opened at $10.73 on Friday. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $28.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.88.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group (NYSE:OZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.50). Och-Ziff Capital Management Group had a negative return on equity of 780.34% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $89.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.97 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Och-Ziff Capital Management Group will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Och-Ziff Capital Management Group news, insider Erez Elisha sold 300,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.91, for a total transaction of $273,680.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 62.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Miller Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Och-Ziff Capital Management Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $579,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Och-Ziff Capital Management Group by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 478,241 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 245,414 shares during the period. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd grew its stake in Och-Ziff Capital Management Group by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 3,617,507 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

About Och-Ziff Capital Management Group

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services for its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

