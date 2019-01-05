Obitan Chain Tops 1-Day Volume of $83.00 (OBTC)

Obitan Chain (CURRENCY:OBTC) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Over the last seven days, Obitan Chain has traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Obitan Chain has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $83.00 worth of Obitan Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Obitan Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00007326 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00059801 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00120927 BTC.

EvenCoin (EVN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00006859 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000587 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PRASM (PSM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Soniq (SONIQ) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00001024 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Obitan Chain Profile

Obitan Chain is a token. Obitan Chain’s total supply is 20,312,999,998 tokens. Obitan Chain’s official Twitter account is @ObitanChain . Obitan Chain’s official website is www.obitanchain.org

Obitan Chain Token Trading

Obitan Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obitan Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Obitan Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Obitan Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

