NV5 Global (NVEE) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of NV5 Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.14.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

NASDAQ:NVEE traded up $3.52 on Wednesday, reaching $62.12. The stock had a trading volume of 63,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market cap of $755.56 million, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.63. NV5 Global has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $96.70.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $104.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.50 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NV5 Global will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.94, for a total transaction of $729,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 246,783 shares in the company, valued at $18,000,352.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald C. Alford sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total transaction of $452,130.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,763.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $1,910,230. Company insiders own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVEE. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in NV5 Global by 51.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in NV5 Global by 10.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NV5 Global by 12.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 562,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,009,000 after acquiring an additional 64,023 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in NV5 Global by 4.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 507,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,176,000 after acquiring an additional 23,833 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NV5 Global during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.95% of the company’s stock.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.