Novan (NOVN) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Novan from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright set a $6.00 price objective on Novan and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.69.

NASDAQ:NOVN traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $1.00. The stock had a trading volume of 31,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,568. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.36. Novan has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $3.68.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.68 million. Novan had a negative return on equity of 999.64% and a negative net margin of 1,087.54%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novan will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Novan stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Novan Inc (NASDAQ:NOVN) by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.34% of Novan worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

About Novan

Novan, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy that is in Phase III pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and SB206, a topical antiviral gel, which is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of patients with external genital warts, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.

