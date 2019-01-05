Nordex (NDX1) Given a €11.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Nordex (ETR:NDX1) received a €11.00 ($12.79) price target from investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 42.75% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Commerzbank set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on Nordex and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on Nordex and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. HSBC set a €7.60 ($8.84) target price on Nordex and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Societe Generale set a €6.80 ($7.91) target price on Nordex and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Independent Research set a €7.80 ($9.07) target price on Nordex and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €9.35 ($10.88).

Shares of ETR:NDX1 opened at €7.71 ($8.96) on Thursday. Nordex has a 1 year low of €7.09 ($8.24) and a 1 year high of €14.35 ($16.69).

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt wind turbines worldwide. The company also provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations. In addition, the company offers planning, delivery, installation, and commissioning of various electrical and technical automation systems, as well as the infrastructural measures required for wind turbines.

