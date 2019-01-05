Nokia Oyj (NOK) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.
According to Zacks, “Nokia boasts a leading position in mobile and fixed network infrastructure with the industry’s most complete, end-to-end portfolio of products. The company is expanding its business into targeted, high-growth and high-margin vertical markets to address growth opportunities beyond its traditional primary markets. Nokia announced plans to accelerate strategy execution, sharpen customer focus and reduce long-term costs. This should help the company position itself for long-term 5G leadership. The stock has outperformed the industry in the past year on an average. However, adverse impact of foreign currency movement remains a cause of concern. The company’s cash flow yield has decreased form 15.95% in 2014 to 1.73% in 2018, indicating lapses in sound financial management. Brexit could result in higher tariff and non-tariff barriers to trade between the U.K. and the European Union, lowering productivity of the company.”
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.67.
Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Nokia Oyj had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a positive return on equity of 8.03%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 3rd quarter valued at $190,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 9,657 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 816.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 36,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Nokia Oyj by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 42,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 16,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.96% of the company’s stock.
Nokia Oyj Company Profile
Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides mobile networking solutions, including hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals.
