Nokia Oyj (NOK) Raised to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $7.50 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $5.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 26.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NOK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nokia Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.56 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.67.

Shares of NYSE NOK opened at $5.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $6.41.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Nokia Oyj had a positive return on equity of 8.03% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. On average, analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOK. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Nokia Oyj by 29.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 32,166,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,296,372 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its position in Nokia Oyj by 584.2% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 5,000,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270,000 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in Nokia Oyj by 13.1% in the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 35,115,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079,776 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Nokia Oyj by 528.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,849,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,431 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Nokia Oyj by 35.0% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,681,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides mobile networking solutions, including hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals.

