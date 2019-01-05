Niobium Coin Market Capitalization Tops $1.59 Million (NBC)

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Over the last week, Niobium Coin has traded 18.1% higher against the dollar. Niobium Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.59 million and approximately $6,693.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Niobium Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0320 or 0.00000834 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, YoBit and Exrates.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009283 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026537 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.42 or 0.02281080 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00157640 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00203644 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026369 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000106 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026362 BTC.

Niobium Coin Profile

Niobium Coin’s genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,682,632 tokens. The official website for Niobium Coin is niobiumcoin.io . Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Niobium Coin Token Trading

Niobium Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Exrates and Bleutrade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobium Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Niobium Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

